Mays Landing truly showed up and showed out this year for National Night Out, and if you missed it, don’t worry, they’re doing it again next year.

It was held on Tuesday night at the beautiful Lake Lenape Park.

The annual event brought the community together in the best way possible. For over 40 years, the first Tuesday in August has been all about connecting local law enforcement and first responders with the communities they serve.

This year was no different.

Food, Fun, And Family

It was perfect. Picture the park full of smiling faces, the smell of food trucks and tacos wafting through the air, kids laughing as they bounced from one inflatable to the next.

SO CUTE!

Mays Landing pulled out all the stops. I'm talking food trucks lining the walkways, ice cream and water ice (yes, please), face painting, and more bouncy houses than the little kids could count.

It was truly a family-friendly dream.

Fire Trucks, K-9s & Community

One of the highlights of National Night Out was getting up close and personal with the town’s finest.

Police cruisers, fire trucks, and EMS vehicles were all on display, looking extra shiny, of course.

Officers and firefighters were chatting with families, handing out goodies, and even joining in the fun.

Oh! Can we talk about the dog show?! Yep, Mays Landing hosted a K-9 demonstration that totally stole the spotlight.

National Night Out REALLY Matters

Beyond the fun, the night served a bigger purpose… unity.

It’s events like these that remind us how important it is to connect with those who work hard to keep us safe every day.

Shoutout to Mays Landing and all the towns across South Jersey who made this year’s National Night Out such a success. Can’t wait to do it again next August!

Take a look at how the night went...

