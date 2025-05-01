Watch out Chick-fil-A, McDonald's is coming for you.

Chck-fil-A has become more and more popular locally, and across the country, and McDonald's has taken notice. They're upping their chicken game.

McDonald's in South Jersey has brought back chicken strips to their menu, and I was among the first to try them at their Northfield, New Jersey location.

McDonald's introduces new McCrispy Strips

McDonald's has always had success with their Chicken McNuggets, and various success with chicken sandwiches, while chicken strips have come and gone. Remember their Buttermilk Crispy Tenders, or the Chicken Selects?

Now, McDonald's has introduced these McCrispy Strips. It appears you can order a three or four piece. The suggested sauce is a new one: it's a cream chili sauce. If that doesn't sound good to you, you can order one of their "regular sauces" that have traditionally been available with Chicken McNuggets.

I tried the McCrispy Strips

I ordered the four piece. I intended to wait to try them until I drove home, but the smell and my hunger pains got the best of me. I tried one without sauce - and, it was delicious.

Yes, the McCrispy Strips are crispy - at least a little. The seasoning was good, and the chicken hot and tender. I found them better and more chickeny than the McNugget, if that make sense. When I got home, I dipped the rest of the strips in the cream chili sauce - and the combination was really good. I think the creamy chili sauce won't be favored by everyone, as it does have a little extra spice to it.

I'd like to see McDonald's bring back their sweet chili sauce (check it out below).

All in all, I found the new product good. I would certainly order it again. I would call it "more grown up" than McNuggets. I would favorably compare it to chicken strips one might order in a sit-down restaurant. Well done, McDonald's, well done.

