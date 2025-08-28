A new nationwide survey by EMCI Wireless shows just how unsafe and unsupported U.S. workers are feeling.

For New Jersey residents trying to make ends meet without help from mom and dad, it’s hitting especially hard.

NJ Workers Are Stressed, Burnt Out And Afraid

According to the data, 43% of workers have taken time off due to stress, and nearly 1 in 4 have quit jobs entirely over safety concerns. For Gen Z? It’s even worse.

A wild 63% of workers think about quitting multiple times a month due to exhaustion, and 45% lose focus weekly because they’re worried about safety, whether that’s emotional, physical, or financial.

It’s not just about hazardous machinery or emergency exits anymore. Workplace safety in 2025 is about mental health, toxic coworkers, and navigating environments where AI might replace you if you blink.

The Cost Of Living In NJ Is Crushing The “Self-Made” Dream

Unfortunately, millennials and Gen Z in New Jersey are being crushed under the weight of a cost of living crisis that their parents never had to deal with.

From insane rent prices to groceries that somehow total $200 even when you "barely got anything," it feels nearly impossible to get ahead without a financial safety net. Let’s be honest, not everyone has one.

Older coworkers sometimes don’t understand the pressure. But, these days the cost of living is so outrageous that people are working multiple jobs just to survive, not to buy designer bags.

The American Dream in NJ feels like a myth if you’re not getting help from home. No wonder mental health is at a breaking point. There’s only so much stress one generation can carry.

