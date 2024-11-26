Middle Twp., NJ, homeowner assaulted with Thermos, suspect wanted

Alex_Schmidt

Authorities in Cape May County are asking for help as they search for a suspect wanted for assaulting a homeowner early Tuesday morning.

The Middle Township Police Department says the incident happened around 5:45 at a home on Lafayette Ave. in the Green Creek section of the township.

According to authorities, officers at the scene learned that the victim, Michael O’Neill, "observed a light skinned black male subject in the side yard of his residence." When O’Neill confronted the man, he allegedly struck O’Neill in the face with a metal Thermos cup causing injury.

After the assault, the suspect ran east on Lafayette Ave. and has not been located.

Police say the suspect is about six feet tall and was wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants with white writing on them.

Suspect wanted for alleged assault in Middle Twp NJ - Photo: Middle Twp Police Dept / Canva
The incident is currently being investigated by the Middle Township Police Department's Major Crimes Unit and anyone with information is asked to call (609) 465-8700.

