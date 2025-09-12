As someone with close ties to law enforcement, losses like this one hit incredibly hard. My brother once wore the badge, and several people I love still do. So when I hear about the loss of someone in uniform, especially to illness rather than violence, it feels like the air gets knocked out of my lungs.

This week, the Millville Police Department is mourning the heartbreaking loss of one of their own. According to a statement posted by the department, Officer Ricardo Ramos #141 passed away on September 11, 2025, following a courageous and long battle with glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer. It's a tumor that forms around the glial cells, hence the name. He was surrounded by family and close friends in his final moments.

He Provided Years Of Service To His Hometown

Born and raised in the heart of Millville, Officer Ramos didn’t just serve his community, he was the community. As a 20-year veteran of the Millville Police Department, he held roles such as Patrolman, Detective, and Field Training Officer. Throughout the years, he inspired so many. He trained, mentored, and motivated many of the officers who now wear the badge themselves.

More than just a professional, Officer Ramos was known as an informal leader. People who knew him say he was guy people listened to, learned from, and respected both in and out of uniform.

He carried out his duties with honor, heart, and a deep sense of purpose. His passing is a tremendous loss not only to the department but to the entire city.

Remembering Millville's Officer Ramos

#141 Ricardo Ramos will be remembered not only for his service, but for his kindness, leadership, and the example he set for others. He gave his entire adult life to protecting the place he called home.

Rest easy, Officer Ramos. Your watch has ended, but your impact lives on.

