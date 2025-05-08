Penny and Ollie are getting MOO-ried! See what I did there? 😂

A mini cow wedding is happening in New Jersey. Guess what? You're invited!

You read that right. The wedding of the year is NOT happening in a ballroom or on the beach. Nope. It's actually going down on a farm. The bride and groom happen to be two of the most adorable characters you ever did see. They're miniature cows. You can't make this stuff up.

Penny and Ollie are two of New Jersey's most beloved mini moo-moos and they're finally making things official. I'm utterly obsessed. Sorry... last one. Promise.

Mini Cows Getting Married In New Jersey Photo by Sandy Millar on Unsplash loading...

A Moo-ving Ceremony

On Saturday, June 14th, head out to the farm at 310 Extonville Road in Chesterfield with Memories In A Frame photography to witness true love in its fluffiest form.

This isn't just a regular wedding ceremony, either. It's basically a cow-mitzvah! Face painting, a bounce house, and tons of whimsical photo ops with the bride and groom.

The event is BYOC (bring your own chair/blanket). You need a ticket to get in, though. Cows can't pay bills, so that part's up to you.

You can get in on the love session for $40. Kids 10 and under are $35. Babies up to 12 months are free.

Mini Cows Getting Married In NJ Photo by Gabriel Herter on Unsplash loading...

Mini Cows, Major Romance

This is shaping up to the be most iconic livestock event in Jersey history. Believe it or not, NJ has seen its fair share of festivals featuring plenty of farm animals. Who doesn't want to be able to say you attended a cow wedding. It's already shaping up to be better than some of the human ones you've attended over the last few years.

Let's get these minis married!

