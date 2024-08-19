Family Asks For Help Finding Missing Tortoise in Pleasantville
When a pet goes missing, it can be stressful for the whole family. After all most pets are a part of their family.
That even goes for pets like tortoises.
Pleasantville family looking for runaway tortoise
A man in Pleasantville - who's currently out of the country - is asking for help in locating his tortoise.
She's not small - about 30 pounds. She looks like, well, a big tortoise.
She answers to the name of Admiral, and she's a Sulcata Tortoise.
Andrew Farrell says, "There’s a lot of overgrown shrubs around my yard/ block and there’s even some nature reserve that I’m thinking she could have gotten to a few blocks from my house."
UPDATE Admiral has been found safe and is being returned to her home.
Difference between and tortoise and a turtle
According to NatHab.com the big difference between a turtle and a tortoise is tortoises live exclusivelyon land, while turtles live mostly in the water.
