Family Asks For Help Finding Missing Tortoise in Pleasantville

When a pet goes missing, it can be stressful for the whole family. After all most pets are a part of their family.

That even goes for pets like tortoises.

Courtesy of Andrew Farrell Courtesy of Andrew Farrell loading...

Pleasantville family looking for runaway tortoise

A man in Pleasantville - who's currently out of the country - is asking for help in locating his tortoise.

She's not small - about 30 pounds. She looks like, well, a big tortoise.

She answers to the name of Admiral, and she's a Sulcata Tortoise.

Andrew Farrell says, "There’s a lot of overgrown shrubs around my yard/ block and there’s even some nature reserve that I’m thinking she could have gotten to a few blocks from my house."

UPDATE Admiral has been found safe and is being returned to her home.

Get our free mobile app

attachment-Untitled design(72) loading...

Difference between and tortoise and a turtle

According to NatHab.com the big difference between a turtle and a tortoise is tortoises live exclusivelyon land, while turtles live mostly in the water.

Awesome VRBO Rental in Sea Isle City Check out this perfect VRBO in Sea Isle City Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly