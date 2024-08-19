Family Asks For Help Finding Missing Tortoise in Pleasantville

Courtesy of Andrew Farrell

When a pet goes missing, it can be stressful for the whole family. After all most pets are a part of their family.

That even goes for pets like tortoises.

Courtesy of Andrew Farrell
Pleasantville family looking for runaway tortoise

A man in Pleasantville - who's currently out of the country - is asking for help in locating his tortoise.

She's not small - about 30 pounds. She looks like, well, a big tortoise.

She answers to the name of Admiral, and she's a Sulcata Tortoise.

Andrew Farrell says, "There’s a lot of overgrown shrubs around my yard/ block and there’s even some nature reserve that I’m thinking she could have gotten to a few blocks from my house."

UPDATE Admiral has been found safe and is being returned to her home.

Difference between and tortoise and a turtle

According to NatHab.com the big difference between a turtle and a tortoise is tortoises live exclusivelyon land, while turtles live mostly in the water.

