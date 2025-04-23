I'll be the first one to say that NJ ABSOLUTELY deserves its top spot among the best brunches in America.

I'm a basic B-word who loves to brunch, okay? Brunch hates to see me coming. I'm not the only one. Brunch isn’t just a meal... it’s an experience.

A new ranking from Hard Rock Bet revealed the best states for brunch in 2025, and while California took the top spot, NJ proudly landed at number 20 overall. Two of NJ's brunch spots in the Top 100 and an impressive 167 restaurants per 100,000 residents.

Big Sliders In a Small State

One of the surprising stats? Sliders are NJ’s most researched brunch item, clocking in at 74,000 searches. Maybe it’s because we love options? Tiny burgers with big flavor that let you try a little bit of everything? That tracks for those of us who love a table full of small plates.

NJ’s Unofficial Brunch Mascot

Of course, no Jersey brunch is complete without mentioning our true signature brunch item: pork roll. Whether you call it "Taylor Ham" (North Jersey, we see you) or pork roll (as we do proudly in the South), this regional breakfast meat is a Jersey staple. It stars in breakfast sandwiches all over the state, especially when paired with egg and cheese on a fresh Kaiser roll or bagel. It's not just food, it’s tradition.

READ MORE: Does South Jersey Prefer Something Else Over Pork Roll?

While other states might brag about their bagels or avocado toast, New Jersey brings variety, flavor, and Jersey pride to the table.. literally and figuratively. And if you’ve ever had a Sunday pork roll sandwich down the shore, you already know that we brunch HARD here.

