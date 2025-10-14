Can someone please explain to me how this happened? I was scrolling on Facebook and came across an article from the New York Post that listed the ten most Halloween-obsessed states in the U.S. New Jersey wasn't ANYWHERE on it.

How is this even possible?! How on earth can a piece like this NOT include New Jersey?? New York is on the list. Heck, even Delaware made the top 10. As a proud South Jersey resident, I’m calling major BOO-sh*t. See what I did there?

Mount Laurel Is Home To The Halloween & Costume Association

Let’s get this straight: The actual Halloween & Costume Association (HCA), yes, THE preeminent authority on Halloween in the U.S, is based in Mount Laurel.

Their mission? “To promote and grow the safe celebration of Halloween and year-round costumed events throughout North America.”

Since 2005, the HCA has been championing everything from costumes and decor to spooky parties and trick-or-treat safety. They represent the businesses that literally make Halloween happen. You can’t get more obsessed than that.

the outdoor view of Spirit Halloween in Egg Harbor Township, NJ Google Street View loading...

Spirit Halloween HQ Is Right Here In South Jersey

Let’s not forget another Halloween heavyweight: Spirit Halloween, aka the most popular Halloween store in America. Their corporate HQ? Smack dab in Egg Harbor Township, right here in South Jersey.

Oh, and their parent company? Spencer’s Gifts, also based here.

As you can see, New Jersey isn’t just Halloween-obsessed. We’re basically running the whole operation.

Skeleton Halloween Decorations Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash loading...

South Jersey = The Halloween Capital Of America

Between Mount Laurel’s HCA and EHT’s Spirit Halloween, we’re not just dressing up for the season, we’re setting the national tone. We host haunts, build costumes, plan the parties, and make Halloween happen.

So, to whoever left Jersey off the list… you might want to check your candy corn, because New Jersey is the real Halloween HQ.

