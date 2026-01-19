"Well, I was born in a small town

And I can breathe in a small town

Gonna die in a small town

Oh, and that's probably where they'll bury me, yeah." - John Mellancamp.

There's nothing wrong with small towns.

New Jersey has plenty of small towns spread all over the state.

Some of the small towns might just surprise you!

Discovering The 10 Smallest Towns in New Jersey

We went to WIkipedia to uncover the ten least populated towns in New Jersey. With numbers determined by the 2020 US Census, here's what we cam up with.

1. Walpack Township (Sussex County). You can count all the residents in Walpack with the fingers on two hands, and have some leftovers! The population is just seven people!

2. Tavistock Borough (Camden County). Tavistock's population is in single digits. Nine. The population almost doubled from the 2000 Census, when it was four.

3. Teterboro Borough (Bergen County), 61 People live there, and yes, it's near the Teterboro Aiport.

4. Loch Arbour Village (Monmouth County). 224 residents live in Loch Arbour.

5. Cape May Point (Cape May County). Population is 293. Home of the Cape May Lighthouse.

6. Mantaloking Borough (Ocean County). The population is 340. Home of one of the most expensive zip codes in America!

7. Harvey Cedars (Ocean County). This borough on Long Beach Island has a population of 402.

8. Rockleigh Borough (Bergen County). Population = 410.

9. Shiloh (Cumbeland County). This borough's population is 453. It's a dry town, with the exception of a winery located there.

10. Millstone Borough (Somerset County). 455 is the population. Originally called Somerset Courthouse.

SOURCE: Wikipedia

