Social Security is often framed as the backbone of retirement, but how true is that in a high-cost state like New Jersey? Looking ahead, will the program even be around in 30 years?

To get clarity, the team at FinanceBuzz analyzed federal data on Social Security benefits and income levels for adults ages 65 and older across all 50 states.

New Jersey Seniors Rely Less, But Still Depend On It

The data shows that New Jersey ranks among the least reliant states in the country. Social Security accounts for roughly 36% of median income for residents 65 and older, a smaller share than in most states.

That lower reliance is largely driven by higher average incomes, stronger retirement savings, and continued earnings from investments or part-time work. Still, this doesn’t mean Social Security is optional. Nearly 85% of New Jersey seniors receive benefits, highlighting just how relevant the program remains even for retirees who aren’t heavily dependent on it.

On average, New Jersey seniors receive $26,023 per year in social security benefits. While that’s higher than the national average, it stretches less in a state with elevated housing, healthcare, and property tax costs. For many retirees, Social Security helps cover basics, but rarely everything.

Will Social Security Be Enough In 30 Years?

That’s the big question. While Social Security isn’t disappearing overnight, long-term funding challenges raise concerns, especially for younger generations like mine.

For future retirees in New Jersey, Social Security may function more as a financial safety net than a full retirement plan. Personal savings and supplemental income are more critical than ever.

