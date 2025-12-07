Over the last few years, I've written dozens of stories about New Jersey residents seeing mountain lions in the state. (You can find many of these stories here.)

Officially, wildlife officials in the state stick to the story, "There are no mountain lions in New Jersey." But, are there? What are all these people seeing.

I've personally been contacted from people all over the state, from all the way north, to all the way south - even Cape May. (The best way to reach me is email: joe.kelly@townsquaremedia.com)

Parsippany, New Jersey Resident Recalls Mountain Lion Sighting

I recently received an email from Howard, who lives in Parsippany, which is in Morris County.

Howard recalled his encounter, which happened back in 2011, while he was driving home from work, at about 2:30 in the morning.

"I was getting off RT 80 westbound local at the bottom of the ramp by Littleton road in Parsippany. A large animal that looked like a mountain lion ran across the ramp from the bushes by the big park there. It stopped for a second and looked at me when I stopped my car and brought the window down. It then ran off. It was dark out and it happened quickly but I'd say I'm about 80 percent sure it was a mountain lion."

Howard says it wasn't too long after his encounter, that there was a new item about a mountain lion that was struck by a vehicle in Connecticut. Authorities say that animal had traveled to Connecticut, and may have passed through North Jersey. Howard says it could have been the very animal he saw.

Howard wrote about the animal he saw. "It's ears were cat-like and the eyes were cat shaped. It also didn't run like a coyote. It was more sleek and moved differently."

Was it a mountain lion in New Jersey?

Why Doesn't Anyone Have a Clear Photo of a Mountain Lion in New Jersey?

Naysayers will always say, "Why isn't there photos or clear video?"

If you read the stories from different eyewitnesses, most of their experiences are quick - and often at night. Unless you have your phone in your hand at the time, snapping a quick photo is not easy.

Have you ever had a deer run in front of your car late at night? Do you have a photo of that deer? Probably not.

