Mountain Lion Sighting Near Millville Airport Saturday Night

A woman from South Jersey says she saw what she thinks was a mountain lion in Cumberland County Saturday night (November 19, 2022).
The woman, who we'll identify as "C," said her sighting happened about 9 pm as she was traveling south on Buckshutem Road, heading toward Laurel Lake.
C said she was driving home from Millville, taking a route she often takes, when she saw something:
"As I turned off Cedar and onto Buckshutem and passing Millville Airport on my left, a large "buck-like" cat darted out in front of my car. It was too fast and too bulky to be a deer, solid in color, similar to a dog in appearance (at night) but FAST. Its head was not that of a dog, but of a cat, and it was muscular."
C said she told her husband about the encounter and he suggested it was a coyote, but after googling photos of a coyote, she said it was definitely not a coyote.
C further states. "It rad from the right side of Buckshutem Road into the woods on my left-hand side (by the Millville Airport and race track."
This is the second Millville area sighting of a possible mountain lion or cougar in the Millville area. Back in August, another witness claimed to have seen a similar animal on route 347, a few miles south of the Millville airport.
The woman who had the August sighting said: