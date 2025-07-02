NJ Fish and Wildlife Warns to Steer Clear of This Fish
Be careful what you reel in; you may need to throw it back immediately.
The New Jersey Fish and Wildlife folks have issued a warning to fishermen, boaters, and others about a fish that's been showing up in New Jersey waters of late.
Keep away from Atlantic Sturgeon
New Jersey Fish and Wildlife officials are warning New Jersey residents and visitors to keep clear of Atlantic sturgeon. The fish, a federally protected species under the Endangered Species Act, has shown up more often lately in New Jersey waterways.
It's illegal to possess, harm, or harass the fish, and it doesn't matter if the fish is alive or dead.
Officials say if you catch or hook an Atlantic sturgeon, you should release it immediately. Actually, if you even just see the fish (alive or dead) you should report it to the New Jersey Department of Fish and Wildlife. You can call 609-748-2020 or file a report online here. You're urged to take a photo and note the exact location of the fish.
Keeping New Jersey waterways safe
The hope is that by protecting the Atlantic sturgeon, the species will make a comeback and thrive in New Jersey.
According to noaa.gov, the Atlantic sturgeon can be found in rivers and waterways from Canada to Florida. They can live to be 60 years old, and grow to 16 feet long and 800 pounds.
