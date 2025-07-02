NJ Fish and Wildlife Warns to Steer Clear of This Fish

NJ Fish and Wildlife Warns to Steer Clear of This Fish

NJDEP Fish and Wildlife

Be careful what you reel in; you may need to throw it back immediately.

The New Jersey Fish and Wildlife folks have issued a warning to fishermen, boaters, and others about a fish that's been showing up in New Jersey waters of late.

READ MORE: One of The Best Zoos in America

READ MORE: Don't Underestimate Atlantic City's Beautiful Beach

Cat Country 107.3 logo
Get our free mobile app
Photo by Sherebyah Tisbi on Unsplash
loading...

Keep away from Atlantic Sturgeon

New Jersey Fish and Wildlife officials are warning New Jersey residents and visitors to keep clear of Atlantic sturgeon. The fish, a federally protected species under the Endangered Species Act, has shown up more often lately in New Jersey waterways.

It's illegal to possess, harm, or harass the fish, and it doesn't matter if the fish is alive or dead.

Officials say if you catch or hook an Atlantic sturgeon, you should release it immediately. Actually, if you even just see the fish (alive or dead) you should report it to the New Jersey Department of Fish and Wildlife. You can call 609-748-2020 or file a report online here. You're urged to take a photo and note the exact location of the fish.

Keeping New Jersey waterways safe

The hope is that by protecting the Atlantic sturgeon, the species will make a comeback and thrive in New Jersey.

According to noaa.gov, the Atlantic sturgeon can be found in rivers and waterways from Canada to Florida. They can live to be 60 years old, and grow to 16 feet long and 800 pounds.

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state

Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.

Gallery Credit: Elena Kadvany

WOW: 19 Exotic-Looking Animals Surprisingly Found in America

While some are native and others arrived by accident, there are animals living quite happily in the U.S. that will make you say, “No way!” From seriously big cats to the pinkest bird you’ve ever seen, here are some of the most exotic creatures calling America home.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Filed Under: AC Facebook, Fish, South Jersey Trending
Categories: Animals, Cat Country Morning Show, New Jersey News

More From Cat Country 107.3