Did you feel it? Minor earthquake reported in New Jersey Friday

If you're keeping track of things that the Garden State has experienced over the past few weeks, it would include snowstorms, below-zero temperatures, drones...

And now an earthquake.

Luckily, this one was not even close to the quake that shook the state back in April.

The April 5th earthquake was a 4.8 centered in Tewksbury Township, and people felt it from one end of the state to the other.

New Jersey earthquake on January 24, 2025

This afternoon, January 24th, just after 1:00, the USGS reported a magnitude 2.4 quake about a mile east-southeast of downtown Paramus in Bergen County.

2.4 earthquake near Paramus NJ on January 24 2025 - Photo: USGS / Canva 2.4 earthquake near Paramus NJ on January 24 2025 - Photo: USGS / Canva loading...

Generally speaking, earthquakes that register below a 3.0 on the Richter Scale can't really be felt by people unless they're shallow.

The USGS says today's quake was nearly eight miles below the surface, so very few people likely experienced any shaking. Chances are, that pothole that you just hit was a much more jarring experience.

If you did, you can report what you experienced on the USGS website.

So, let today's minor earthquake be a reminder of all that we deal with here in the great Garden State... taxes, traffic, and now another tremor...