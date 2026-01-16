New Jersey didn’t crack the top 10 this time, but it’s far from falling behind.

According to WalletHub’s newly released 2026 Best States to Raise a Family report, New Jersey ranked No. 14 overall. The study evaluated factors like affordability, safety, education, health care, and economic conditions to determine where families are most likely to thrive long term.

How New Jersey Stacks Up In 2026

Massachusetts took the top spot. Closer to home, New Jersey finished behind a few familiar neighbors: New York at No. 6, Connecticut at No. 7, and Pennsylvania at No. 12.

Those aren’t exactly bragging rights, but not a bad neighborhood to be in, am I right?

Where The Garden State Really Shines

Affordability? Yeah, that’s still New Jersey’s biggest hurdle. But where the state truly stood out was long-term stability.

WalletHub ranked New Jersey in the top five nationally for median family income, infant mortality rate, and divorce rate. That’s a pretty telling combo: strong earning potential, solid health outcomes, and households that tend to stick it out.

The Tradeoff Families Know All Too Well

For millennials thinking about settling down, the report reinforces what many already feel. New Jersey is a great place to raise a family if education, health care, and income opportunities are at the top of your list. The schools are strong, the job market is competitive, and the quality of care is consistently high.

The downside? Cost of living. Housing, taxes, and everyday expenses can make NJ a tougher sell if affordability is the main priority. Believe me, I’m living this reality as we speak. Still, for families playing the long game, the Garden State remains a solid and stable choice… if you can afford it.

