They Don’t Skimp On Cream Cheese At Northfield, NJ, Bagel Shop

If I'm ordering a bagel and cream cheese for breakfast in the morning, I don't expect just a small schmear of it on my toasted everything, okay?

Totally unacceptable.

Get our free mobile app

Bagels are meant for schmear, and LOTS of it. This is New Jersey, after all.

Luckily, the quality of the bagels themselves where we live are pretty top tier. Since moving to Atlantic County, I can say with confidence that I haven't found anywhere that tops my now most-beloved place for bagels and breakfast.

Best South Jersey Bagels Thinkstock loading...

READ MORE: NJ Residents Reveal Their Final Meal Of Choice

South Jersey's Best Bagel Shop

Whenever I order from Hot Bagels & More in Northfield, they never miss. My go-to breakfast order is either a turkey sausage, egg, and cheese on a toasted cinnamon raisin bagel or an everything bagel, toasted, with cream cheese.

I try not to order too many carbs lately because I'm trying to drop a couple pounds. Every now and again, a bagel craving gets the best of me, and off to Hot Bagels, I go.

Best Bagel and Cream Cheese In NJ Vicky Ng/Unsplash loading...

Don't Scrimp On The Cream Cheese

My biggest pet peeve is when bagel joints barely swipe any cream cheese onto your bagel. I NEVER have had that experience at Hot Bagels. The best part about them is they're all over Atlantic County!

With five locations sprinkled through this region, there's always one nearby. There's a Hot Bagels in Somers Point, two in Margate, one in Northfield, and one in Atlantic City.

Don't forget to try the iced coffee!

23 Places in South Jersey to Get a Damn Good Cup of Coffee From one side of South Jersey to the other, here are nearly two dozen places where you can get a really good cup of coffee.