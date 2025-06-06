Eating Healthy Just Got A Whole Lot Easier In Cape May Court House

Photo by Ksenia Yakovleva on Unsplash

After what feels like forever, Greens and Grains has officially landed in Cape May County.

I’m SO excited. It truly is everything I hoped it would be.

If you’re already a fan from their other locations, you know the deal. If not, let me fill you in: this is the plant-based café that even non-vegans rave about, including me.

With a fully vegan menu that somehow doesn’t make you miss meat AT ALL, Greens and Grains makes eating clean feel indulgent. They’ve got flavorful grain bowls, hearty wraps, soups, flatbreads, and yes… smoothies that are basically sunshine in a cup.

Photo by Bradley Gossett on Unsplash
New Greens And Grains Location Officially Opens In Cape May Court House

Their Cape May Court House location opens the first weekend in June, just in time to keep your summer energized and feeling good.

If you’re heading to the beach, finishing up a workout, or just craving something fresh, it’s a must-stop.

The best part about it is that it’s SUPER convenient. It’s just a quick drive from Sea Isle, Avalon, Stone Harbor, and the Wildwoods.

You can literally hit the beach and hit your macros. Win-win.

Photo by Guillaume Jaillet on Unsplash
Best Smoothies At The Shore

Pro tip: Do not leave without trying the Green Phene. Personally, I think it's one of the best smoothies on the menu. It's stacked with top-notch ingredients including pineapple, spinach, mango, and mint. Trust me, it's yummy.

If that’s not your vibe, you can always try the Viva La Vegan smoothie (strawberry, banana, peanut butter, and dates). Add cacao and thank me later.

Greens And Grains is OFFICIALLY open for summer 2025 starting Saturday, June 7th!

