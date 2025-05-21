What’s going on with South Jersey not moving out of the way for emergency vehicles lately?

Get our free mobile app

I was scrolling on Facebook when I saw a post in an Egg Harbor City group reminding citizens of EHC to get out of the road when first responders are coming through.

Black Police Precinct And Courthouse Museum Recalls Miami's Segregated Past Getty Images loading...

It’s Not Just Courtesy, It’s the Law

Let’s be clear: in New Jersey, when an ambulance, fire truck, or police cruiser has flashing red or blue lights (and especially if the siren’s going), you are legally required to move over. That means steering to the extreme right of the road and coming to a complete stop.

READ MORE: NJ Drivers Urged To Remove These Immediately

Not slowing down. Not inching over. Stop and wait until the vehicle passes. Then, stay at least 300 feet behind them.

It’s literally in the law books.

Move Over For First Responders Thinkstock loading...

The "Move Over" Law Isn’t Optional

Even if you’re not in the path of an emergency vehicle, the NJ “Move Over” law requires you to switch lanes or slow down when you see emergency lights flashing on the side of the road—including tow trucks and road crews.

It’s all about giving first responders the space to do their jobs safely.

Move Over For First Responders Thinkstock loading...

Show Some Respect To First Responders

Yes, sometimes it’s confusing where the siren is coming from at first. But once you see those lights, just get out of the way.

No hesitation.

Ignoring emergency vehicles isn’t just disrespectful… it could cost someone their life.

Ride or Regret: 12 Wildwood Attractions You Need To Ride This Summer Summer is NEVER complete without a ride on some of your boardwalk favorites. Nobody does it better than Morey's Piers in Wildwood. Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal | Sam Wood