Why Does NJ Have Such A Hard Time Pulling Over?
What’s going on with South Jersey not moving out of the way for emergency vehicles lately?
I was scrolling on Facebook when I saw a post in an Egg Harbor City group reminding citizens of EHC to get out of the road when first responders are coming through.
It’s Not Just Courtesy, It’s the Law
Let’s be clear: in New Jersey, when an ambulance, fire truck, or police cruiser has flashing red or blue lights (and especially if the siren’s going), you are legally required to move over. That means steering to the extreme right of the road and coming to a complete stop.
Not slowing down. Not inching over. Stop and wait until the vehicle passes. Then, stay at least 300 feet behind them.
It’s literally in the law books.
The "Move Over" Law Isn’t Optional
Even if you’re not in the path of an emergency vehicle, the NJ “Move Over” law requires you to switch lanes or slow down when you see emergency lights flashing on the side of the road—including tow trucks and road crews.
It’s all about giving first responders the space to do their jobs safely.
Show Some Respect To First Responders
Yes, sometimes it’s confusing where the siren is coming from at first. But once you see those lights, just get out of the way.
No hesitation.
Ignoring emergency vehicles isn’t just disrespectful… it could cost someone their life.
