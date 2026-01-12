New Jersey is expensive. There’s absolutely no world in which that statement isn’t true. As someone who’s been house hunting longer than I care to admit, I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve asked myself if staying here even makes sense anymore.

Get our free mobile app

I’ve watched home price listings jump from the low $300s to nearly half a million dollars for homes that still need new roofs, kitchens, and major updates. Homes that, realistically, are worth closer to $280–290k, not $475k with waived inspections.

I know I’m not alone.

Keys To New Home Photo by Jakub Żerdzicki on Unsplash loading...

The Reality For First-Time Homebuyers In New Jersey

If you’re a first-time buyer in New Jersey right now, the odds feel stacked against you.

READ MORE: NJ Car Insurance Rates Surge In 2026

According to recent housing data, the median home price in NJ has climbed well above the national average, while wages haven’t kept pace at all. Add high property taxes, rising interest rates, and limited inventory, and suddenly “starter homes” feel like a myth.

Home Prices Photo by Kostiantyn Li on Unsplash loading...

The Divide Between Then And Now

There’s a massive disconnect in the NJ housing market between those who bought before 2022 and those entering the market now.

There was a time when one income under six figures could still get you a modest home. That reality feels almost impossible today, especially without help, dual incomes, or serious sacrifices.

Housing Market Crisis In NJ Photo by Tierra Mallorca on Unsplash loading...

If You’re Struggling, You’re Not Failing

I’ve even considered taking on a second job despite already running on empty. If you’ve thought about leaving the Garden State for affordability, you’re not wrong. If you have to go, go.

Your stress is valid. Your dream still matters. Do whatever you need to do to make it happen, even if it looks different than you imagined.

The Top States Where It Takes Longest To Buy A House Renting a house or apartment but want to save up to buy your own? According to a report from 24/7 Tempo , these are the ten states where it takes longer than others.

Here's how long it would take to save up for a house after paying your rent... Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas