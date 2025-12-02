McDonald’s just got a whole lot greener. Dr. Seuss’s The Grinch has officially slithered his way in!

Starting Dec. 2, he’s hooking up all of Whoville (and South Jersey) with The Grinch Meal. It’s rolling out at participating McDonald’s nationwide for a limited time, so consider this your chance to beat the crowds before the Whos clear the shelves.

Dill Pickle “Grinch Salt” Fries Are Here

If you love pickles, then the fries are what will steal the show. The Dill Pickle “Grinch Salt” McShaker Fries are what everyone can’t wait to try. This is the first time the U.S. is getting this tangy little troublemaker, and honestly, it’s about time.

You toss the dill pickle seasoning into the McShaker bag, give it a festive shake, and boom: your fries are transformed into a salty, sour masterpiece that hits your taste buds like a holiday plot twist.

You can order them alongside a Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets and a medium drink. It’s a holiday treat that pairs perfectly with the season’s inevitable chaos.

Grinch Socks McDonalds loading...

The Grinch Brought Socks

In true Grinch fashion, he couldn’t resist slipping some mischief into the bag. Every Grinch Meal comes with a pair of ADORABLE Grinch socks, scribbled with his “holiday feelings,” which land somewhere between festive and feral. They come in four colors and can easily double as solid last-minute stockings if you’re in a pinch. Right out of the Mt. Crumpit playbook, right?

I LOVE The Grinch. The one with Jim Carrey is easily my favorite Christmas movie. It’s weird, it’s fun, it’s nostalgic, and it’s very much millennial-core.

If you need a break from shopping, wrapping, or pretending not to panic about December in general, The Grinch Meal might be exactly the chaotic comfort you’re looking for. I HAVE to get my hands on a pair of those socks!

