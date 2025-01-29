New Law Would Prohibit NJ SNAP Users From Buying These Groceries

Most of us are blessed enough to be able to ask our family what they'd like to eat for dinner. Not everybody has that luxury. Believe me when I say that, too. It most certainly is a luxury.

Here in the Garden State, we know what we're doing when it comes to food. Just take a look at all the restaurants that have set up shop here. We've got SOOOO many delicious options to choose from. We really don't need to rely on fast food in New Jersey. Still, many people do. They're quick, easy, and usually cheaper than other small businesses like family-owned restaurants.

Times are definitely tough right now. Most people are choosing to cook at home. That doesn't mean, however, that everybody's whipping up the healthiest meals in their kitchens. That's exactly why a new law has been proposed that would stop people on food assistance plans like SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) from using the money they receive from the government on unhealthy food items.

Junk Food To Be Banned From SNAP Benefits

A bill has recently been proposed that would prohibit junk food from being purchased with any funds allocated to people getting food stamps. The SNAP benefit assistance program would only be used to cover healthy and nutritious food options like meats, dairy, fruits, and vegetables. Anything considered to be a grocery with no nutritional value like cakes, cookies, and pies would not be eligible for purchase with food stamps.

Like singer Oliver Anthony says in his song "Rich Men North Of Richmond," the taxpayer's money shouldn't be used to purchase "your bag of fudge rounds."

Regarding the overall health of the American people, the statistics are pretty shocking.

More than 20% of all federal SNAP spending goes towards the purchase of junk foods and sugary drinks (sugary drinks alone make up 10%). Approximately 75% of adults and around 33% of children in the United States are currently overweight or obese.

The bill Would require that SNAP recipients' "cultural eating patterns" be observed when determining which specific groceries would be eligible for coverage.

The goal of the Healthy SNAP Act would be to cultivate healthier eating patterns for ALL Americans, including those on government assistance. The hope is that it would help to address the underlying issues of obesity within the country.

