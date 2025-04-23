NJ Forest Fire Service Issues Stern Warning About Drones

I hate when an ambulance approaches traffic, and the traffic won't cooperate. People won't pull over. Don't you hate that?

People are responding to emergencies, and other people won't give way.

C'mon people!

That's kind of the same thing that's happening right now with the New Jersey Forest Fire Service and people who operate drones.

Your drones are getting in the way!

Keep your drones away from forest fires

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is warning people about the dangers of drones near attempts at firefighting.

When drones are in the are, the fire service can't fly - especially when it comes to forest fires.

In forest fire situations, firefighters use helicopters and planes to provide support, and even to drop water on fires, but they can't fly when there are drones in the way!

With two forest fires in our area lately (Cumberland and in Ocean Counties), New Jersey Forest Fire officials are reminding people about the drone laws:

"There are serious consequences to flying an unauthorized drone near a wildfire. During a wildfire, our aircraft fly low to the ground, often at the same altitude that a drone would fly. If a drone is detected flying over or near a wildfire, all Forest Fire Service air support will be grounded, hampering suppression and observation efforts."

Stay safe, New Jersey!

Who's flying the drones? It could be news services trying to get a story, or just regular people trying to "see" what's happening in a fire.

Keeping drones grounded during emergencies is really, bottom line, a matter of safety.

Let the firefighters do their job!

SOURCE: New Jersey Forest Fire Service

