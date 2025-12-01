South Jersey drivers already know the drill this time of year: heavier traffic on 42, last-minute Deptford mall runs, and everyone trying to squeeze nine errands into one trip. According to a new analysis from the Barber Law Firm, your Christmas playlist might be adding more risk than you think.

They dug into the 500 most popular holiday songs and ranked them by beats per minute. Some of the songs on your playlist are clocking in at speeds that could make you drive a lot faster without even realizing it.

Holiday Driving Photo by Nima Sarram on Unsplash

The Most Festive High-Speed Offenders

Ariana Grande took the top spot with her version of “Last Christmas” hitting a wild 205.95 BPM. That’s more than 70% above what researchers consider the “safe” threshold. “Where Are You Christmas” and “Merry Christmas Everyone” follow close behind, both topping 200 BPM.

Even the classics aren’t innocent. Bing Crosby’s “Mele Kalikimaka” and “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” both blow past 200 BPM. So, they’re particularly high-risk choices when you get behind the wheel. Distracted driving is at an all-time high this time of year.

The studies show that music over 120 BPM can subconsciously push drivers to speed, take sharper lane changes, and scan the road less. Another study found 70% of drivers fined for speeding were listening to pounding, fast-tempo music. It means that your holiday hype playlist might be doing too good of a job.

Holiday Headphones Photo by Georgiy Lyamin on Unsplash

Drive Smart This Holiday, Even When The Music Slays

Folks at the Barber Law Firm say that with already-dangerous holiday road conditions, the super hype Christmas tracks can make things worse. If you’re heading to the Cherry Hill Mall or trekking down the Expressway, save the high-BPM bangers for when you’re parked.

Stick to slower, calmer classics while you’re actually driving. The only thing worse than holiday traffic… is holiday traffic with a fender bender.

