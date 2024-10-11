A school resource officer and a faculty member are recovering after being assaulted by a student and parent at a South Jersey high school Friday morning.

The Monroe Township Police Department says the incident happened just after 9:00 in the lobby of Williamstown High School.

According to officials, at 9:08 AM, an officer assist call went out, which resulted in a large police response, and the school was placed in a temporary hold.

The department did not release many details, only to say that the officer "received injuries to his face and hands" and a "faculty member was also assaulted."

The parent and student were both arrested; their names were not released.

In a social media post, the department said,

This matter is still under investigation; therefore, no further details are being released. We will have zero tolerance for this type of behavior in our schools, including parents and juveniles.

Once the scene was cleared, normal operations resumed at the school.

