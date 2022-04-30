More Tips To Keep You Healthy

More Tips To Keep You Healthy

We all know onions can make us cry when we chop them, but have you ever thought about why? It’s caused by the organic sulfur compounds contained in onions. However, the tears we shed may actually be worth it because those compounds are associated with a variety of health benefits.

Some research links onions with a lower risk developing cancer. Italian researchers conducted a study that shows people who eat vegetables from the allium family, such as onions and garlic, regularly have a reduced risk of certain cancers.

Move oranges, because onions are a great source of Vitamin C. Vitamin C improves multiple functions in our body. It can help the body heal wounds, absorb iron, and form collagen, just to name a few of its benefits.

And last, but not least, onions can help improve our heart. The compounds in onions can help lower the levels of cholesterol, reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Bottom line, onions are good for our health, so maybe they are worth a few tears.