Authorities in Cumberland County say a pedestrian was killed after he was struck by two vehicles while walking along a roadway Thursday evening.

Vineland Police say the incident happened just before 5:30 in the area of West Landis Avenue and Coney Avenue, across the street from the former Sears store.

An investigation revealed an initial crash happened when the driver of a dark green Honda sedan, who was traveling westbound, struck a pedestrian who was pushing a shopping cart across West Landis Avenue on the inside lane of travel. The vehicle then continued westbound on Landis, fleeing the scene.

Shortly after the first accident, a second vehicle, a 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 36-year-old Isahit A. Cabrera-Galvez of Vineland, who was also traveling westbound on West Landis Avenue, struck the pedestrian a second time.

Pedestrian killed at West Landis Avenue and Coney Avenue in Vineland NJ - Photo: Google Maps

The pedestrian, later identified as 72-year-old Michael J. Cimback, Jr., of Vineland, was taken to Inspira Health Network where he later died from his injuries.

The investigation into both accidents is ongoing and anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information about the Honda that fled the scene is asked to contact Ofc. Anthony Capelli with the Vineland Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit at (856) 691-4111.

