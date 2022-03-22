From wine bars to delicious seafood spots, boardwalks to beaches, here are the best places at the Jersey Shore to go on a first date.

Ever felt nervous about going on a first date with someone you like, simply because you're not sure WHERE TO GO?

We've got almost two dozen perfect first date spots at the Jersey Shore to reduce your anxiety.

good faces/unsplash

Check out our suggestions below, and if you do a little bit of leg work getting to know your date ahead of time, you're sure to land on a couple really solid options. Who knows? Maybe one of these places will end up being somewhere you visit for years to come after you fall in love and find your happily ever after!

The Best First Date Spots in South Jersey Looking to find a great spot to go on a date in South Jersey? We have a list of the best first date spots in the area.

