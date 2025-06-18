School's out! You know what that means.

It's time to hit the beach!

There's nothing better than heading to the shore for some fun in the sun at any one of South Jersey's beautiful beach towns. Is there anything that tops a South Jersey summer beach day? I think not.

Summer is for making memories on the sand. Unfortunately for some, not all of those summer memories are good.

In order to make sure you come home with only the best memories of summer 2025, you might want to pay attention to the warnings and advice from the National Weather Service if you plan on swimming in the South Jersey surf.

NWS Issues Rip Tide Advice To NJ Beachgoers Photo by Alan Rodriguez on Unsplash loading...

National Weather Service Issues South Jersey Rip Tide Warning

Imagine splashing around in the waves at your favorite NJ beach when you realize you can't make your way back to shore. You swim as hard as you can, but it feels like the tide is working against you.

Don't panic. That likely means you're caught in a rip current.

While it's true that rip currents can be extremely dangerous, the National Weather Service has issued some advice that will ensure you make it back to shore safely.

What To Do If You're Caught In A Rip Tide Photo by David Boca on Unsplash loading...

What To Do If You're Caught In A Rip Tide

According to the National Weather Service, you shouldn't assume that beautiful weather equates to calm and safe waters. Some of the harshest rip currents are formed on gorgeous summer days.

If you do suspect you're caught in a rip current, whatever you do, try not to stress out too much in the moment.

There are a few steps that the National Weather Service says will prove to be lifesaving in a rip tide situation as long as you remain calm:

1.) Do Not Try To Swim Straight To Shore

If you try to get back to the sand by swimming for it head on, you'll likely exhaust yourself. That's exactly what you don't want to do. Instead, swim parallel to the shoreline. Once you're out of the current, make your way to shore on an angle.

2.) Tread Water If You Can't Swim

If you do wind up exhausting yourself too early, tread water or float to preserve some energy.

3.) Yell And Gesture For Help

Do whatever you can do to get the attention of the lifeguards. The National Weather Service confirms that lifeguards are trained to recognize distress signals. The sooner you can draw help to you, the better.

The most important takeaway for anyone planning on swimming during rip current season is not to panic. Whatever you do, do not fret. You WILL survive as long as you remember this advice.

