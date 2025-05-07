Police in Pleasantville are investigating a shooting that took place in the city's south side Monday.

Police say they were alerted to the shooting via multiple ShotSpotter activations.

Shooting investigated in Pleasantville

Police say the shooting was in the area of Tilton Road and Langston Avenue in Pleasantville. Officers responded and canvassed the area, finding gunshots had damaged at least two homes. There were no injuries reported.

Officials say detectives are continuing their investigation. Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Pleasantville Police at 609-641-6100. You can make an anonymous tip via Crimestoppers: 609-652-1234.

SOURCE: Pleasantville Police Department.

