Less than ten days after a fatal crash involving an E-Bike (Electric Bicycle) and a car near the bike path in Somers Point, Somers Point Police are upping their enforcement of E-Bike regulations in the city.

The move follows other Atlantic County communities that have also cracked down on E-Bikes.

Somers Point Police Address E-Bikes

Somers Point Police are addressing E-Bike laws and enforcement following the fatal crash that claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy.

In a Facebook post, police emphasize that parents and guardians must review E-Bike regulations with their children. They call it "critical."

Police say they have begun stronger enforcement of both bicycle and E-Bike laws.

The 3 Very Important Bike Rules

These are the big ones, according to Somers Point Police:

1. E-Bike and bicycle riders must follow all traffic laws relating to bicycle operation.

2. Riders under 17 must wear a helmet (NJ State Law)

3. Operating recklessly may result in fines and/or impoundment.

Hopefully, a stronger realization of the laws by riders and parents can prevent any future tragedies from happening.

