Somers Point Cracks Down on E-Bikes After Fatal Crash
Less than ten days after a fatal crash involving an E-Bike (Electric Bicycle) and a car near the bike path in Somers Point, Somers Point Police are upping their enforcement of E-Bike regulations in the city.
The move follows other Atlantic County communities that have also cracked down on E-Bikes.
READ MORE: Fatal E-Bike and Car Crash in Somers Point
READ MORE: E-Bike and Car Crash in Mays Landing
READ MORE: Atlantic County Prosecutor Talks E-Bike Safety
Somers Point Police Address E-Bikes
Somers Point Police are addressing E-Bike laws and enforcement following the fatal crash that claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy.
In a Facebook post, police emphasize that parents and guardians must review E-Bike regulations with their children. They call it "critical."
Police say they have begun stronger enforcement of both bicycle and E-Bike laws.
READ MORE: Is It OK to Leave Your Kids in the Car While You Pop Into Wawa For "A Minute?"
READ MORE: Top 10 All-Time Pizza Reviews
The 3 Very Important Bike Rules
These are the big ones, according to Somers Point Police:
Do you remember these 17 legendary reporters and anchors from Channel 6 in Philadelphia?
New Jersey Needs a Buc-ee's
Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly