Police in EHT and Vineland Want to Talk With These People

Police departments in Vineland and Egg Harbor Township are asking the public to identify some people caught on surveillance video.

The cases are not related.

In Vineland, police have posted a photo of an individual all bundled up for the cold weather. Police aren't saying why they want to identify him, but if you can help, you're urged to contact Officer Burch. You can email him at cburch@vinelandcity.org or by sending an anonymous TIP to VPD.TIPS https://police.vinelandcity.org/tips .

Meanwhile, in Egg Harbor Township, police are asking for help in identifying a man and woman who appear on surveillance. Again, police aren't saying why they want to speak with the pair, other than it's "in reference to an ongoing investigation." If you can help the police, you're asked to contact the Egg Harbor Township Detective Bureau at (609) 926-4051 or email cid@ehtpd.com.

We send a shoutout to the police departments of Vineland and Egg Harbor Township and thank them for all they do!

SOURCES: Vineland Police Department and Egg Harbor Township Police Department.

