Police Looking for Gals Who Hit the Great White Shark In Cape May
Cape May Police are looking for suspects who allegedly shoplifted from the Great White Shark store in Cape May.
Police say the two women stole from the store, which is located on the Washington Street Mall.
If you can help Cape May Police with identification, you're urged to call Detective Shustack at 609-884-9503.
A reminder that all suspects are presumed innocent until found guilty in court.
SOURCE: Cape May Police Department.
