Police Pursuing Suspect in Weymouth, New Jersey Burglaries

Police in Hamilton Township are looking into numerous burglaries in the Weymouth section of the township.

Hamilton Township Police Department

Suspect caught on camera

Police have released a couple of surveillance camera photos of a possible suspect in the crimes.

They say the person in the photos burglarized a number of homes - with power tools being his main target.

Police say most of the burglaries occurred during night-time hours, but at least one happened during daylight.

Police seek help

If you're able to identify the person in the photos, you're urged to reach out to the Hamilton Township Police Detective Bureau at 609-625-2700, extension 1.

Police are reminding all residents in the area to lock their homes and cars.

SOURCE: Hamilton Township Police Department

