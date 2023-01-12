Popular Baby Sleeper May Be Responsible for Baby Deaths

As parents, we're protective of our children. This is especially true of our newborns. We take great care to buy baby supplies, toys, and furniture from well-known brands we trust.

Fisher-Price is an iconic name that's been associated with producing baby toys since 1930. Now, a popular item may be linked to the death of 100 infants.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced that Fisher-Price has re-announced a recall of their popular Rock 'n Play sleepers.

According to the CPSC, "Infant fatalities have occurred in the Rock ‘n Play Sleepers after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances."

Fisher-Price has produced roughly 4.7 million Rock 'n Play sleepers. Consumers are urged to stop using these sleepers immediately. The company is offering a full refund.

Problems with the Rock 'n Play sleepers aren't new. In 2019, Fisher-Price initiated its first recall. This was in response to reports of 30 deaths of infants in the Rock 'n Play sleepers. After the original recall was announced, 70 more deaths were linked to this product, including 8 more after the recall.

In 2019 two class-action lawsuits were filed alleging that the Rock 'n Play caused serious physical injuries and accused Fisher-Price of false and misleading marketing.

Problems with the Rock 'n Play may go back as far as 2011, as the company was warned the sleeper might be responsible for other baby deaths.

Exasperating the problem is that the sleeper has been off the market for several years. Many people will pass along baby supplies that they may no longer use. That may lead to parents using the sleeper and being unaware of the risks.

Parents with concerns or questions can contact Fisher-Price by clicking the link or calling 866-812-6518 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

CPSC.gov

Fisher-Price's Rock 'n Play sleepers linked to 100 deaths: feds (nypost.com)

All The OG Toys I Can't Wait To Buy At Toys R Us Stores Let's take a trip down memory lane to the good old days...shall we?

A Great Family Day Trip in New Jersey Take a Trip to Beautiful Turtle Back Zoo in West Orange New Jersey