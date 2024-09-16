Halloween 2024 Could Be Postponed In New Jersey

As a kid, Halloween was one of my absolute favorite holidays. Truth be told, it was only second to Christmas. If I'm being honest, I would get more excited about going trick-or-treating than getting ready to celebrate my own birthday.

As an adult, I get just excited for Halloween as I do for the holiday season that immediately follows. I love decorating the house and getting prepared for spooky season. I will admit, though, it's a lot of work for one day. That's especially true when I've watched the number of trick-or-treaters decrease year after year. It's such a bummer to think about all the work I put in getting my home ready for the season to come and go so quickly.

Get our free mobile app

It'd be so much more worth it if kids could trick-or-treat and actually enjoy it. These days, it feels like Halloween is rushed compared to the 90s or even early 2000s.

Canva Canva loading...

Postpone Halloween in New Jersey

My friend Gianna recently explored the idea of postponing Halloween in Pennsylvania to the weekend. She pointed out that it falls on a Thursday this year. She also acknowledged the fact that there's no real reason why kids can't have just as much fun, if not more, if they were able to actually enjoy it with their friends, stay up late, enjoy some candy, and make it an entire experience that doesn't have to be cut short to get ready for school the next day.

After giving it some thought, I have to say I agree with her. She wants Halloween postponed in PA; I think Halloween should be postponed in New Jersey, too.

READ MORE: This City Voted Best In NJ For Halloween

Whenever Halloween falls on a weekend, my mom and I throw a huge driveway bonfire complete with tons of foods, snacks, games, you name it. We only get to throw the party every few years because nobody wants to commit to fun like that when they have kids that need to get to bed and work to prepare for the following day.

New Yorkers Celebrate Halloween In The City Getty Images loading...

Halloween is on October 31. This has always been true. But, just like postponing a child's birthday party until the weekend, why can't we do the same for trick-or-treating? It could happen if enough towns throughout the state got on board. The way I see it, it's a win-win for literally everybody.

Would you rather Halloween fall on a weekend every year? Let us know on the app!

New Halloween Candy Making It's Debut in 2024 Here is a look at eight of the newest candy offerings that will be debuting during Halloween this year. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll