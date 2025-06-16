The most exciting bicycle race in America is happening right now, and the finish line is the Atlantic City Boardwalk.

The Race Across America is an endurance race where teams and individuals race across the country - 12 states and 3,000 miles. The race began Saturday for teams, with individuals starting 3 days later.

Teams are made up of 2, 4, or 8 members, and once they start, they don't stop. It's a relay-type race.

When the riders reach Atlantic City

Teams are expected to take between 5 and 9 days to finish the race, with most, according to organizers, finishing in about 7 and a half days. The fastest teams should take just over 5 days.

Individuals, naturally, will take longer. The expectation is the fastest riders will take 8 days, with most finishing in 11 days.

The race route once they enter South Jersey will follow Route 40. (Watch out for the participants!)

It was expected that amateaur and professionals will both take part in this race. Racers range in age from 13 to 75. More than 20 countries will be represented.

From the race website:

"For most racers the why is not quite so simple. Reasons include raising money for a charitable cause, winning a division, setting a record, seeing the country, sharing an experience with friends, adding their name to the distinguished roster of finishers, etc. But, overwhelmingly most people race RAAM simply to have fun and challenge themselves."

Good luck to all the racers competing in this very unique event! Find out more about the Race Across America here.