One of the East Coast's major highways, which includes a stretch in New Jersey, is being called America's deadliest highway.

I-95 runs up and down the coast from Maine to Florida. It's lengh of 1,906 miles makes it the 6th longest Interstate Highway, and the longest North-South Highway.

I-95 called America's Deadliest

The website FarandWide calls I-95 the deadliest highway in America. The site says that federal data ranks it as the most fatal highway in the country, with over 280 deaths recorded in one year.

"It doesn’t matter if you’re rolling through Miami or stuck in Northeast traffic; I-95 is chaos on pavement. Speeding, lane-weaving, and sudden weather shifts turn this coast-hugging freeway into a death trap."

A highway runs through New Jersey

I-95 runs 78 miles in New Jersey, from Pennsylvania to New York. It enters the Garden State from the Pennsylvania Turnpike, and exits at the George Washington Bridge.

Other deadly roads mentioned in the FarandWide article include I-4 in Florida, US-1 in the Florida Keys, I-45 in Texas, I-285 in Atlanta, and Route 66 in Arizona. I-95 is the only road mentioned that is in New Jersey.

SOURCES: FarandWide and Wikipedia

