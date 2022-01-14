RAD! Deptford Mall Stores We Totally Shopped in the 80s

No one in the 1980s hung out at the Deptford Mall in Gloucester County to kill time. If you lived in the area, it was THE place to be. Check out a list of totally awesome stores and restaurants we had to shop.

Merry Go Round, DEB, Sam Goody...you know those names ring a bell!

Once I hit middle school (circa 1986), I HAD to go to the mall once a weekend. I'd feel like I'd be missing out on something (just ask my mom who had to drive me there, lol).

Friends would pile into someone's car and hit Deptford Mall for HOURS. Even if we didn't buy anything we'd just like to hang around and chill.

My absolute favorite thing was to see what new music I could buy with my allowance from Sam Goody and Wall to Wall Sound. I lived for that. Sam Goody always had a freshly published Billboard Hot 100 Chart hanging up, and that was a big part of my love for radio.

Then, there was THE SHOPPING! I loved refreshing my wardrobe with trendy 80s pieces from No Name, G&G, and Wild Pair.

Am I talking your language? Keep scrolling to hop in my time machine Marty McFly-style and relive shopping at the Deptford Mall in the 80s!

