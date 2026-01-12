We live along the ocean, so, yes, there are a bunch of lighthouses around.

The Absecon Lighthouse in Atlantic City is New Jersey's tallest lighthouse. If you want to climb it, you'll go up 228 steps.

You'll save a few steps by climbing the 199-step Cape May Lighthouse. What you will see, though, are some fantastic views!

Cape May Lighthouse Has 360 Degree Great Views!

If you've never climbed to the top of the Cape May Lighthouse, you will be astounded by the great views! You can see both the Atlantic Ocean and the Delaware Bay from way-up-high.

The last time I climbed the Cape May Lighthouse, I got a great bonus! A view of dozens of dolphin jumping and playing just off the coast. (This was during the summer.)

The current lighthouse has been standing for a long time - since 1859. It still aids in navigation today.

The lighthouse sits at the southern tip of Cape May and there's also a lot of great history there. Check out a video from our friends at the Cape May Channel:

How to Visit the Cape May Lighthouse

The Cape May Lighthouse is open shorter hours in the winter, and there is a fee to visit. For more information, visit the lighthouse's website.

