Nature can be a beautiful thing.

You're living in South Jersey, so you probably already know that. At different times of the year - of, all times of the year - the beach and ocean can be simply amazing.

Take a walk on your nearest beach as the sun comes up and you'll get just a small glimpse of what I'm talking about. A South Jersey sunrise over the Atlantic Ocean can be breathtaking.

Tonight Might Be Your Best Chance to See the Northern Lights in South Jersey

If you woke up scrolling through Facebook this morning, you no doubt saw post about friends and love ones seeing the Northern Lights, or Aurora Borealis.

Last night and tonight are prime times in portions of the United States to catch the phenomenon.

According to Space.com, 21 states have a shot at seeing the Northern Lights tonight. New Jersey is not on that list, but based on photos we've seen overnight, it certainly was seen last night.

So, why is it visible now? According to Space.com, "two incoming coronal mass ejections could spark geomagnetic storm conditions." (Yeah, what he said.)

Best Way to See Aurora Borealis in South Jersey

Experts say the best time to see the Northern Lights is usually between 10 pm and Midnight.

Sometimes it's more visible through a camera lens (Hey, you have a camera on your phone), when you leave the exposure open for a few seconds.

For best results head to a darker place, with less city lights. You can also check this Aurora 30-Minute Forecast. Of course you can also reach out to your Facebook friends and see how they did it.

Tonight's forecast, at this writing, is for mostly clear skies, so that should help.

Good Luck!

