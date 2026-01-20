Hang on seniors, you're not done yet!

It appears that you're actually going to live longer - and there's one solid reason that that's going to happen.

READ MORE: 10 Smallest Towns in New Jersey

READ MORE: 10 Most Redneck Towns in New Jersey

Get our free mobile app

Life Expectancy in New Jersey is Better Than Expected

If all goes as expected, you're going to live longer than most Americans. The reason is pretty simple and straight forward.

The reason is - you live in New Jersey!

A study by Opera Beds uncovered the fact that seniors living in New Jersey live an average of three and a half years longer than residents in some states, like Mississippi and West Virginia.

Research shows that New Jersey residents are among the longest living of all American residents - an average of 84.4 years. Only residents of Hawaii (85.6 years), Connecticut (84.9), and Massachusetts (84.6) are expected to live longer than people in the Garden State.

How to Live a Longer Life

Dr. Carleara Weiss is an adult geriatric nurse working with Opera Beds. She says there are things you can do to improve your chances of living better:

“Staying active is one of the most powerful tools you have. Aim for daily movement, whether that is walking, gardening, or gentle strength exercises that keep muscles and joints strong.

“Pay attention to your diet, focusing on balanced meals with plenty of fruit, vegetables, and lean protein. Preventive care also matters. Keep up with screenings, manage conditions like high blood pressure or diabetes early, and do not hesitate to ask for support."

Who knew that living in New Jersey had such a big advantage?

Good Luck!

LOOK: 79 Photos That Prove the '70s Had Style All Its Own These photos capture the '70s exactly as they were — everyday outfits worn to school, around town, and to family gatherings, with just enough high-fashion flair mixed in to remind you how stylish the decade could be. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz