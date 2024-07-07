Smell Smoke? It’s a South Jersey Forest Fire

If you've been smelling smoke from a fire over the last few days, there's a good explanation for it.

There's a forest fire burning in South Jersey.

Forest fire burning in Wharton State Forest

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service says a fire has been burning in the Wharton State Forest, near Tabernacle, New Jersey. The fire is being called the "Tea Time Hill Wildfire" and has been burning since Thursday in Burlington County.

The last update - Sunday afternoon had the fire at 75% contained.

So far, according to the Forest Fire Service, the fire has covered about 4,000 acres in the area of the Batona Campground and Apple Pie HIll.

The campground has been evacuated and, so far, no structures have been evacuated and there have been no reported injuries.

Some roads in the Wharton State Forest have been closed, and parts of Carranza Road has been closed.

Cause of the fire has been announced

Forest fire officials say the cause of the fire has determined to be fireworks:

"A fireworks device lighted inside the forest ignited the fire late Thursday, July 4, and the Apple Pie Hill Fire Tower discovered the fire shortly after 9 a.m. Friday, July 5."

Anyone with information on the fire is urged to call New Jersey State Park Police tip line at 844-PARK-TIP (844-727-5847).

Another updater on the fire is expected to be released Monday.

SOURCE: New Jersey Forest Fire Service

