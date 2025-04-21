Vineland Forest Fire Closes Cow Turd Road

It appears that the VIneland Forest Fire - called the Danny's Wildfire - is almost completely under control.

Not before, though, the fire caused the closing of Cow Turd Road.

(Raise your hand if you thought I made up the name, Cow Turd Road. I did not!)

Update on Vineland Forest Fire

We don't know what 12-year-old named Cow Turd Road, but it had to be closed for a time Sunday because of the fire.

In their latest update, officials from the New Jersey Forest Fire Service say the fire is 75% under control, with 1,300 acres affected.

The good news is that no homes or buildings have been threatened.

Roads closed by Vineland Forest Fire

The fire is in the Peaslee Wildlife Management Area.

Cow Turds Road, between Cedar Branch and Hesstown Roads, is the only road currently closed due to the fire.

Parts of Union Road and Bennett's Mill Road were closed during the first part of the weekend, but they are now open.

If you see firefighters in the area, please give them room to operate and to travel.

Thanks firefighters! We appreciate you!

