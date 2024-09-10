South Jersey Only Has 2 Out Of The Top 3 Grocery Stores In US

Since I do most of the grocery shopping for my household, I feel like I can confidently say that I have my own personal favorite places to shop for certain items. I like Aldi for groceries such as cereal, protein bars, and everything I could want or need for my charcuterie boards. I like ShopRite for meats and Acme for produce. I also shop at Produce Junction when I can make it in there.

The same can be said for everyone, I imagine. We all have our go-tos for certain grocery items.

A recent survey has determined America's most popular grocery store. I can say with confidence that you'll be surprised at the discovery. You'd likely be surprised to learn that out of the top 3 grocery stores in the entire country, this region of the Garden State only has two out of three of them.

Since NJ is so densely populated, you'd think there wouldn't be a grocer that we don't have, right? When looking at the state as a whole, that thought would be mostly correct. However, there are a few stores that are popular in the Garden State overall that we don't have here in Atlantic and Cape May Counties.

Top 3 Grocery Stores in the US

3.) Aldi

2.) Trader Joe's

1.) 7-11

I'll argue all day that 7-11 is NOT, in fact, a grocery store. But, when it comes to this specific survey's metrics, I guess it is. Still, we have plenty of them all around the Garden State. The one grocery store out of America's top 3 that we don't have anywhere in the deep parts of South Jersey is (obviously) Trader Joe's.

If you have anymore ideas about how we can get one closer to the Jersey Shore, believe me, all of us who live here full time would definitely be grateful to hear them.

Maybe, we'll finally be able to round out the grocery store list one day. For now, we just have to be satisfied with two out of three.

