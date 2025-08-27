Did you hear? Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are getting married! They're engaged!

LOL!

If you're the last person in America who didn't get the news, now you know.

The big questions now are when and where are they going to get hitched?

Getty Images - Jamie Squire Getty Images - Jamie Squire loading...

Why should Taylor and Travis Get Married in South Jersey

If you check the odds on where the wedding will take place - and, yes, some casinos have already established odds - South Jersey isn't even in the Top 10 of possible venues for a Taylor and Travis wedding - but shouldn't it?

South Jersey is practically Taylor Swift's childhood home. While she was born "across the border" in Reading, Pennsylvania, she spent lots of summers as a kid right in Stone Harbor, New Jersey.

The first time I met Taylor Swift was on the beach in Wildwood.

Travis also has a connection to South Jersey. His brother, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce has a summer home in Sea Isle City. Summer home? Heck, he's probably there most of the time!

JK JK loading...

Wedding venue ideas for Taylor and Travis in South Jersey

Here's a list of great wedding venues in the Atlantic City and Cape May area. (Taylor, if you're ready this, I can help you book one of these wonderful locations.)

1. The Carriage House - Galloway Township.

2. Atlantic City Country Club - Northfield.

3. The Smithville Inn - Galloway Township.

4. My Backyard - Egg Harbor Township. (I do need an excuse to mow the lawn.I'm sure my friends at Petrosh's Big Top can help us out with some real nice tents.)

5. The Grand Hotel - Cape May.

6. Congress Hall - Cape May.

7. The Cape May Zoo - Cape May Court House.

8. Renault Winery - Egg Harbor City.

9. Willow Creek Winery - West Cape May.

10. The Taylor Swift Airbnb - Absecon.

OK, Taylor and Travis, let's get this party started!

