One thing is for sure: You've got to shoot your shot.

Travis Kelce had never met Taylor Swift until he shot his shot on his podcast. Taylor Swift heard about it, and eventually arranged to meet him. The rest is - as they say - history.

Now a wedding venue is shooting its shot, in hopes of landing the wedding of the century.

It probably won't work, but you never know, right?

Hammonton Wedding Venue Pitches Taylor and Travis

Kathedral Events Center has taken to Facebook to "sell Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on the idea" of holding their wedding at this Hammonton venue.

Will it work?

Maybe, but probably not. (I'm such a pessimist!) There's no guarantee that the couple will even see the post, but, hey, they're giving it a shot!

Kathedral Events Center, according to their website, is a former Catholic Church building that is now an events center. " Its soaring ceilings, natural stone and wood details, and dramatic mid-century design create an unforgettable backdrop for weddings, parties, and milestone moments."

I've never been to Kathedral, but, judging from photos on Facebook, it looks like a nice place. Maybe they can lure America's favorite couple!

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Taylor Swift's Ties to Hammonton

I could find no connection of Swift to Hammonton. No mention anywhere that she's ever set foot in the town. She, of course, spent her early years going to the family's home at the South Jersey Shore, so she could have at least stopped in Hammonton.

There's no known connection between Kelce and Hammonton, either. Again, he has been to South Jersey, so maybe. Maybe not.

We'll keep our fingers crossed for the Kathedral. Maybe it'll prove to be the "something new" for their wedding!

