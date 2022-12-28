If you're like me, this is the week of anguish. It's the week when your significant other asks, "so what are we doing New Year's Eve?" In my case, we've been married long enough that no matter what we think we're going to do, deep down we know we have reserved seats for one of the tv New Year's Eve specials.

In fact, if I'm honest, I'll admit that our conversation usually revolves around what snacks we plan on eating. For us, that usually means some deviled eggs, and my wife's famous chili.

For those more adventurous, I've created a list of parties in the area you might want to check out. I mean, this IS America's Playground.

Nola's at the Ocean Casino Resort will feature DJ Luap and a premium-hosted bar with a complimentary glass of champagne at midnight. Tickets are $60 and are limited.

If you've never seen Earth, Wind & Fire in concert, I highly recommend you do that on New Year's Eve. They'll bring their sound of R&B, Funk, Pop, and Soul to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Friday and Saturday night.

Perhaps you're looking for something other than music on New Year's Eve. If that's the case, check out the Borgata. Deon Cole brings his Coleology Tour to the Music Box for 2 shows at 7p and 10p.

The Vue at the Claridge is throwing a party with a 3-hour open bar from 9p-mid, 2 hours of passed appetizers, party favors, and a champagne toast at midnight. Oh, and a great view of the city from 23 floors up.

The Tropicana will ring in the new year with fireworks at 9 pm. After the fireworks, head to Boogie Nights where you'll time warp to the hits of the '70s and '80s, complete with their full cast of characters. There will be a 2-hour open bar, a champagne toast, and balloon drop.

Finally, wherever you end up going, don't risk jail or worse. Before you go out for a night of fun, download the UBER app. It's easy and free. Then, after a night of partying, call for an Uber.

