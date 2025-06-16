A Foodie's Dream Across the Garden State

When was the last time you went to a restaurant in New Jersey and had a mind-blowing meal? One that you'll remember for years and years to come?

Sure, it's easy to go out and have a "really good dinner," but we're talking about a night out that you'll think about for eternity.

With no shortage of world-class restaurants in the Garden State, that's not an easy question to answer.

If you are a diehard foodie who is always looking for that next five-star dish, thousands of readers of New Jersey Monthly recently picked the three best restaurants in the state.

And to make things easier, they divided the states into north, south, and central (we won't debate whether or not "Central" Jersey actually exists...).

Please pull up a chair and let's take dive in...

North Jersey's Best Restaurant: Restaurant Lorena's, Maplewood

NJMonthly's Review

Satisfying burgers, pastas and risottos coexist with crisp-skinned duck breast and a trout amandine on a lively vegetable hash. Desserts like warm chocolate cake and panna cotta seem like usual suspects, but the execution is exemplary.

Restaurant Lorena's has a rather large trophy case, having been ranked #2 in the state by The Star-Ledger in 2005 and recognized as the best North Jersey restaurant in 2021 and 2022.

⭐ What Diners Say

My friends and I had a holiday celebration brunch at Lorena’s this Sunday and it was great. We had a really large party and the manager and servers were excellent about handling the large group. I am appreciative of their patience and customer service. The restaurant is beautiful.

I recently had the pleasure of dining at Lorena’s, a charming French restaurant that left me thoroughly impressed. From the moment I stepped in, the exceptional customer service stood out. The staff was warm, attentive, and knowledgeable about the menu, making thoughtful recommendations that enhanced the dining experience.

Location

Lorena's can be found at 160 Maplewood Avenue in Maplewood.

Central Jersey's Best Restaurant: Nicholas Barrel & Roost, Red Bank

NJMonthly's Review

The Barrel part of the name refers to Nicholas’s barrel-aged bourbons and subscription wine sales. 'Roost' fits the menu—hello, fried chicken!—and also the overall informality.

⭐ What Diners Say

Went on a crowded Sunday for brunch and grabbed a seat at the bar. Great service, good, and vibe. Tried the four different types of toast appy, which was very good and filling, as the two entrees we ordered (caviar and lobster roll/burger combo) was too much for us to finish. Definitely recommended.

The place was great! Food over the top. I ordered the braised suckling pig. Wow so good. Our sever Sam, well she was kind and patient with us. Highly recommend this place.

Location

Nicholas Barrel & Roost is located at 160 Route 35 in Red Bank.

South Jersey's Best Restaurant: 410 Bank Street, Cape May

New Jersey Leisure Guide's Review

Diners are about to experience an attractive tropical setting with a charming walkway that takes you under cover of overhanging of wisteria vines towards the Victorian home with spinning fans and trimmed dining rooms as they are seated for dinner.

⭐ What Diners Say

Must-visit spot! The blackened prime rib was tender and full of flavor, and the baby lamb chops were cooked perfectly. The service was friendly and attentive, making us feel right at home. The cozy atmosphere in the historic carriage house added to the charm. A truly memorable dining experience!

I loved this place!! The staff was incredibly kind and helpful with suggesting what to order. We got the scallops to start, which was amazing. I had a special which was the halibut with lobster tail and my boyfriend had the coconut mahi mahi. Everything was so good!! They have a great selection of wines and desserts too. Next time we’re in Cape May we will be coming back here!!

Location

410 Bank Street is located at, obviously enough, 410 Bank Street in Cape May (NOTE: This restaurant is closed during winter.)

