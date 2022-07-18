Top 10 Country Songs of 2022 So Far, Ranked

Several artists with songs on this list of the Top Country Songs of 2022 can be counted on for an entry every year, but there's new blood and at least one artist that nobody saw coming when the year in country music began.

Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Walker Hayes and Kane Brown are a few of the artists with top songs on last year's list who also make this new Top 10. Meanwhile, Cole Swindell, Ernest and Scotty McCreery proved themselves worthy for the first time — or at least the first time in several years.

Remember, this is only the Top 10 Country Songs of 2022 so far. There's plenty of new music still to come this year, which means the deck will surely be shuffled before the calendar closes. To qualify, a song must have spent most of its total time on the Billboard country chart in 2022. A song also can't have made a previous end-of-year Top Country Songs list.

Did your favorite song make this list? Do you agree with our choice for the No. 1 country song?

Sales data, chart position, streaming numbers, fan response and staff opinion helped shape the Top 10 Country Songs of 2022 list that follows. Each description includes a link to listen to the song. Find a song or artist you're not familiar with and enjoy some of the best country music of the year!